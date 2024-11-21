StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 1.1 %
Xinyuan Real Estate stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $7.05.
