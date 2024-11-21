StockNews.com Downgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Hold

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
NYSE FF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FutureFuel
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.