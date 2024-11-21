StockNews.com Downgrades FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) to Hold

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE FF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roeland Polet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,100. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 303,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 203.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 170.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

