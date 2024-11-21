StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chase (NYSE:CCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of CCF stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.49. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.
About Chase
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chase
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.