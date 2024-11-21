StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

