StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. SemiLEDs has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.24% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

