StockNews.com Upgrades Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $528.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. Corporate insiders own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $5,854,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after buying an additional 244,981 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 160,212 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.9% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 249,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

