Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRM
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.48 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 92.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.85%.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.