Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 20,476 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,028.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $163.25 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.31 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The firm has a market cap of $762.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 184.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

