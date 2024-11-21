Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SNRE
Sunrise Communications Stock Performance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrise Communications
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.