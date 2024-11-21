Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

STRO opened at $2.67 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $220.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.