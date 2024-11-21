Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $46,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13,498.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 283,201 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $47,217,000. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at $32,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,287,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $17,880,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Down 1.7 %

ZS stock opened at $200.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.