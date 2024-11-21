Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $47,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of SWKS opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This trade represents a 20.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

