Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,023 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank's holdings in Qiagen were worth $30,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 104,759.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,583,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after buying an additional 1,581,870 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 85.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,427,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,259 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,271,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778,005 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 148.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,184,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 708,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,248,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 353,280 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

