Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $34,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX opened at $123.29 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day moving average of $132.24.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

