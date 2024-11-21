Swiss National Bank Has $28.52 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nutanix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $69.44 on Thursday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -131.62, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

