Swiss National Bank Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in FOX by 1,727.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 294.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after buying an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,147.10. The trade was a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

