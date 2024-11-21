Swiss National Bank Has $29.62 Million Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.11% of Samsara worth $29,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $1,240,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 41.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Samsara by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 94,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,717,614 shares of company stock worth $78,501,134 in the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Report on IOT

Samsara Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.