Swiss National Bank Has $42.32 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 682,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $42,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62.93. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,724 shares of company stock worth $3,777,059. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.