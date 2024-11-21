Swiss National Bank Has $47.81 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Fidelity National Financial worth $47,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 320,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 27,135 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

