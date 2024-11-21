Swiss National Bank Has $49.90 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $268.85 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.01 and a 12-month high of $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

