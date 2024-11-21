Swiss National Bank Has $52.91 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Coterra Energy worth $52,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.