Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Dollar Tree worth $42,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,693,000 after buying an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after buying an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 488.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,531,000 after buying an additional 867,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $63.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 28.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

