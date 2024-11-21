Swiss National Bank Purchases 52,000 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Dynatrace worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after purchasing an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,827,000 after buying an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $158,369,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

