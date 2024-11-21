Swiss National Bank Sells 2,800 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $35,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 176.7% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

