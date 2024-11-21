Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Guidewire Software worth $28,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 648.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total value of $253,368.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $35,773,872.48. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.69.

NYSE GWRE opened at $197.23 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $199.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,465.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

