TD Cowen Cuts TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $120.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMDX. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Shares of TMDX opened at $77.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.93. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53 and a beta of 2.08.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. The trade was a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. This represents a 32.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,230,528. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

