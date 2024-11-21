TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 56.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

