Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WALD

Waldencast Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

NASDAQ WALD opened at $3.41 on Monday. Waldencast has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Waldencast by 10.0% in the third quarter. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Waldencast by 75.2% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.