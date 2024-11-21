The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES opened at $13.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AES by 161.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after buying an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in AES during the third quarter worth $816,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,522,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 193,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 178.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,184 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

