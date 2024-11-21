The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $178.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

