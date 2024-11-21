The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $140.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $137.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.57. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $141.76.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after acquiring an additional 308,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vertiv by 271.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.