The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $64.35 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $67.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,680. This represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,703 shares of company stock worth $790,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at $19,820,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 216.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,126,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

