The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 608,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,978 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 466,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,452,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,948,000 after buying an additional 62,569 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

