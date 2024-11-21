Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 559,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after purchasing an additional 501,937 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,766,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,237.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 190,887 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 360,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 85,469 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

FELG stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

