Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $13,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

