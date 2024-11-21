Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Electric were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in General Electric by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.