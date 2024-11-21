Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,944 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

