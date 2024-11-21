Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,786 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 352.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $111.19.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

