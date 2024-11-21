Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.43 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,825 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257.4% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.