Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Welltower were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,766,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $411,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,404,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,448,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $137.45 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 90.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.41.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

