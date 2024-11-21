Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after buying an additional 577,210 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after buying an additional 514,519 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

