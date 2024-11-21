Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 190.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $17,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $82,363,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 467,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 103,310 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 210,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Masco by 16.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

