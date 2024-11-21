Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 23,497 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

