Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 99,295 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 982.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. American Trust grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $186.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.32. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 34.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

