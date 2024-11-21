Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.27% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,890,000 after buying an additional 137,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after buying an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,852,000 after acquiring an additional 302,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,597,000 after purchasing an additional 475,493 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

