Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Leidos worth $14,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $162.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.34 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.