Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.38% of Brady worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brady by 337.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brady by 36.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,895. The trade was a 17.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,374. This trade represents a 46.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,262 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $70.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $377.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

