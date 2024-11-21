Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.85% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after buying an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,814,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 211,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

