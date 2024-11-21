Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,971 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

