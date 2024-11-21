Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,877 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 262,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,877 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

